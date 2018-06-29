Empire BlueCross BlueShield and South Nassau Communities Hospital have reached a contractual agreement that will keep the hospital, along with doctors in the system, in the insurer’s network, the hospital said on Friday.

Financial terms of the 30-month deal were not disclosed.

“We are thankful for the support and patience we received throughout the negotiations from our patients, staff members and civic, elected and business leaders,“ the hospital said in a statement.

The contract between the Oceanside-based hospital and Empire BlueCross had expired on May 1, and if a deal had not been reached after a 60-day cooling-off period, patients receiving nonemergency care beginning July 1 would have been forced to find alternative means for care or pay for out-of-network expenses.

The deal takes a weight off the shoulders of local patients, said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

“People don’t always realize how important access is until it gets threatened,” Kaminsky said. “I spoke to a lot of people who have many ailments who couldn’t imagine losing this access, so this is a wonderful turn of events.”