TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Business

Southside Hospital in Bay Shore launches bariatric program

Southside Hospital's bariatric program will be led by

Southside Hospital's bariatric program will be led by Drs. Dominick Gadaleta, David Pechman and Andrew Bates. Credit: Ed Betz

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Southside Hospital in Bay Shore said Monday it has launched a bariatric program to help patients on their weight loss journey.

The Northwell Health hospital said the bariatric care will be led by Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, chair of surgery at Southside, as well as Dr. David Pechman and Dr. Andrew Bates.

The surgeons will utilize Southside's two Da Vinci Xi robots to perform laparoscopic bariatric procedures, which allow for quicker recovery times and very small incisions.

In addition to traditional bariatric procedures such as gastric sleeve and gastric bypass, Southside Hospital patients, if eligible, can also have advanced endoscopic suturing procedures. These types of surgeries use a small scope inserted into a patient’s mouth as an even more minimally invasive approach to bariatric surgery.

“When I became Southside’s chairman of surgery in 2019, my goal was to not only maintain the hospital’s high-quality surgical standards but to also meet the community’s demand for more surgical options to be provided in their area,” Gadaleta said.

Patients who qualify for bariatric surgery include those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; those who have been previously unsuccessful losing weight; those who have a BMI of more than 35 and a co-morbidity such as Type II diabetes or high blood pressure.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in the state, with about 71,000 employees. 

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search