TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Business

Southwest removes 737 Max from flight schedule until August

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif., on March 28. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Mark Ralston

By The Associated Press
Print

Southwest is removing flights with the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its schedule through Aug. 5, a period that includes the peak of the airline's busy summer travel season.

The company did not specify how many flights would be canceled because of the new schedule. It removed all 34 of its Max 8 jets from service on March 13 following two deadly crashes involving other airlines. The grounded aircraft account for a small percentage of the more than 750 Boeing 737 models in the airline's fleet.

Regulators around the world have grounded the aircraft and Boeing has been working to fix the plane's technical issues. Airlines have had to scramble to put other aircraft into service while dealing with flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines has already warned that flight cancellations are cutting into bookings and revenue.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Gerard Fioravanti of Fiorello Dolce in Huntington stars Bakery owner to star in new Food Network series
Suffolk police investigate an armed robbery at Game Cops: Suspects sought in two armed robberies
This Sea Cliff house shares a one-third-plus-acre lot 1888 LI Victorian lists for $959,000
How NYC’s building boom led to illegal dumping on LI
Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood in 2015. The NY's new illegal dumping rules face challenges
Amol Christian, left, and Jose Aguilar, both of Positive reviews mean $250G for third track contractor