Help for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs in applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans is the subject of two webinars on Thursday.

The Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the planning group Vision Long Island are hosting the webinars, which will feature Neil Seiden, president of the financial advisory firm Asset Enhancement Solutions Inc. in Uniondale, and other experts.

The 11:30 a.m. webinar is for independent contractors, sole proprietorships and limited liability companies. The 3:30 p.m. webinar is for c-corporations and s-corporations.

To register, go to nwsdy.li/ppphelp.

PPP loans are federally guaranteed and made by banks and other private lenders. The loans are for up to $10 million with a 1% interest rate and a five-year term. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 30.

More information is available at assetenhancement.com.