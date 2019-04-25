Hauppauge manufacturer gets $652k in tax breaks

A manufacturer of power supplies plans to renovate its Hauppauge headquarters to add office space for 43 employees hired in the past year and 10 more in the near future, executives said.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp. will add 5,000 square feet on the second floor of 475 Wireless Blvd. and remodel a section of the first floor and lobby. The building, which the company owns, is 96,116 square feet.

“We have to add additional floor space for the employees that we have already hired and plan to hire,” said Spellman chief financial officer Robert P. Kerley. “We have had to create small temporary cubes on the side of the manufacturing floor and push people into small spaces versus what would be normally needed for them to adequately do their jobs.”

The company won $652,000 in tax breaks over 10 years from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency for the $3.3 million expansion project on Thursday.

In return for the aid, Spellman promised to add 10 people to its local payroll of 320. The additional jobs are on top of more than 40 created in the past years. Records show the company's employees earn, on average, $95,000 per year.

Worldwide, Spellman has about 2,000 employees and operations in upstate Valhalla, and in China, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

Kerley told the Suffolk IDA that without the tax breaks Spellman would expand at one of its other facilities. “As Suffolk County is an expensive place to do business, this helps us stay here,” he said.

Kerley also said the company had been wooed to move its headquarters to New Jersey, North Carolina or Virginia.

Spellman, founded in 1947, manufactures power supplies used in medical and scientific equipment including fiber optic cables on the ocean floor. Its yearly sales total about $250 million, according to the application for IDA assistance.