Splish Splash cancels 2020 season, looks ahead to summer 2021

Splish Splash in Calverton announced it is cancelling its season and looking ahead to summer 2021. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @presspassdaysi
Splish Splash is hanging up the towel for this summer.

The 96-acre water park Wednesday announced the cancellation of its 2020 season. It would have been the Calverton attraction's 30th.

"We will not do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our community, and we strongly believe that the best path forward is looking ahead to a full 2021 season," the water park's management said in an email to patrons. 

Season passes for 2020 were extended to include the 2021 season and all 2020 admission tickets, including 2019 rain checks, will be valid in 2021, the email said. 

Spokesman Gamini Perera declined to comment further.

Splish Splash, like other seasonal businesses, watched the summer slip away as it waited for permission to open under the state's phased reopening plan following the March shutdown of nonessential businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Low-risk" outdoor attractions, such as gardens and historic sites, were allowed to open when Long Island entered Phase 4 on July 8, but attractions such as Splish Splash were still awaiting a green light.  

In East Farmingdale, a co-owner of Adventureland said a reopening date for the iconic amusement park is still unknown.

"The park remains closed," Steven Gentile said. "We're just waiting to see what decision Governor Cuomo makes on whether we can reopen or not." 

Adventureland has been hosting drive-in dinner and movie nights in its parking lot.

Gentile said he recently met with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and other officials to discuss the park's game plan to reopen safely. 

