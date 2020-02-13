A long-delayed sports and medical complex in Kings Park received a boost Thursday when Suffolk County granted tax breaks and bond financing to the $46.8 million project.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency awarded $1.8 million in tax incentives to a proposed 50,000-square-foot medical office building. Most of the benefit will come from a property tax savings of $1 million over 15 years.

The office building that was backed by the IDA will be located at 350 Old Northport Rd., a former sand mine.

The site is being developed into 12 athletic fields, an indoor recreation facility and potentially two medical office buildings by Prospect Sports Partners LLC in Manhattan and the nonprofit Agape Community Sports Services in Texas.

Prospect first proposed the project in 2014 but soon faced opposition from nearby homeowners and the need to connect to the Kings Park sewage treatment plant. A year later, the Smithtown Town Board unanimously approved the project, but Prospect said it encountered trouble securing tenants after Smithtown approved construction of a nearby solar farm in 2016.

Months later, Smithtown ordered Prospect to halt construction after too much sand was taken off the property, leaving a steep, unstable slope.

In 2018, Prospect accused its landlord of lying about how much sand could be excavated from the property and the landlord charged the company will failing to pay rent.

Still, the project, called Destination KP, has attracted the attention of one of the world’s best-known soccer clubs, FC Barcelona, for a potential training facility for thousands of local boys and girls.

IDA officials said Thursday that at least 100 people will work at the office building being helped. They will earn $127,000 per year, on average. The building will cost $11.8 million to construct and equip, records show.

The developers’ attorney Daniel P. Deegan said they hope ProHealth will be the building’s primary tenant.

Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said he supports the project but has received complaints about excessive sand mining.

Separately, the county’s Economic Development Corp. agreed Thursday to issue up to $38 million for Agape to build the athletic fields. The fields qualify for tax exempt financing because Agape is a charity, said the group’s vice president David Starr.