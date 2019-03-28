TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
Business

Applications for apprenticeships available

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for two sprinkler fitter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays through April 12. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, be able to understand instructions, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

For more information, call 631-589-5880.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), left, and Assemb. Charles Lawmakers: Fiscal monitor could run town's funds
Lori Chan checks the cancer stem cell population LI team has breakthrough in 'triple negative' cancer
The wings at Social Gastropub in Old Bethpage New gastropub serving 70-plus beers opens on LI
Daniel De Francisco at a Memorial Day ceremony WWII vet, an LIer and Brooklyn native, dies at 94
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Tax preparers charged with 'gaming the system'
Babylon Village officials are planning to repaint and 90-year-old village landmark getting a face-lift 