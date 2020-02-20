TODAY'S PAPER
T-Mobile, Sprint merger could close April 1, officials say

T-Mobile president Mike Sievert said the telecom giants

T-Mobile president Mike Sievert said the telecom giants "are now turning our attention toward our goal of closing this transaction and creating the new T-Mobile as early as April 1, 2020." Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The merger of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. could close on April 1, officials announced Thursday.

T-Mobile president Mike Sievert said the telecom giants “are now turning our attention toward our goal of closing this transaction and creating the new T-Mobile as early as April 1, 2020.”

The companies said Thursday they had finalized details of the $26.5 billion transaction, including the exchange of Sprint shares for T-Mobile shares. The proposed combination was first announced nearly two years ago.

In November, T-Mobile and Sprint said they would open a call center in Nassau County if New York State officials approved the merger. Up to 1,000 jobs would be created, they said.

Sunday, State Attorney General Letitia James said she won’t appeal a federal court decision allowing the merger. The deal has already been approved by federal regulators.  

