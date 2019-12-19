St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson has completed a $4 million renovation of its maternity unit.

The upgraded Maternal Child Pavilion has 16 private rooms. The unit, which was built in 1996, previously only offered semi-private rooms that accommodated two patients.

Each patient room features new beds, a convertible accommodation for significant others, and high-end newborn isolettes with space for babies to room in.

“Families now have the room they need to stay together, spend time getting to know their newborn and introducing the baby to family,” said Jim O’Connor, president of St. Charles Hospital.

St. Charles delivers about 1,400 babies annually.

St. Charles Hospital is operated by Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services, which runs six hospitals on Long Island.