Standard Diversified reports 4Q net loss, revenue increase
The Mineola holding company with interests in the tobacco, insurance and advertising businesses said revenue climbed 39.8 percent. Despite that, it posted a net loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per diluted share.
Revenue climbed 39.8 percent to $102.9 million driven by the company's interest in Turning Point Brands Inc., a publicly traded maker of non-cigarette tobacco products, and its Maidstone Insurance Company unit, acquired in January 2018.
Shares of Standard Diversified rose 2.5 percent to $17 in Tuesday morning trading.
The company, which posted results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 after Monday's stock market close, reported a net loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per diluted share. That compared to net income of $847,000, or 5 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Driving the quarterly net loss was a 51.6 percent increase in total operating costs and expenses to $96.8 million.
On Friday, Standard Diversified aborted a planned $54.1 million acquisition of Tri-State Consumer Insurance Co. from Memphis, Tennessee-based WT Holdings Inc. and its affiliates.
The termination came at the end of an extended due diligence period. Tri-State is a provider of homeowner and personal auto insurance in New York.
