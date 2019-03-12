TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Standard Diversified reports 4Q net loss, revenue increase

The Mineola holding company with interests in the tobacco, insurance and advertising businesses said revenue climbed 39.8 percent. Despite that, it posted a net loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per diluted share. 

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Standard Diversified Inc., a Mineola holding company with interests in tobacco, insurance and advertising businesses, swung to a fourth quarter net loss despite a nearly 40 percent increase in revenue.

Revenue climbed 39.8 percent to $102.9 million driven by the company's interest in Turning Point Brands Inc., a publicly traded maker of non-cigarette tobacco products, and its Maidstone Insurance Company unit, acquired in January 2018.

Shares of Standard Diversified rose 2.5 percent to $17 in Tuesday morning trading.

The company, which posted results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 after Monday's stock market close, reported a net loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per diluted share. That compared to net income of $847,000, or 5 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Driving the quarterly net loss was a 51.6 percent increase in total operating costs and expenses to $96.8 million.

On Friday, Standard Diversified aborted a planned $54.1 million acquisition of Tri-State Consumer Insurance Co. from Memphis, Tennessee-based WT Holdings Inc. and its affiliates.

The termination came at the end of an extended due diligence period. Tri-State is a provider of homeowner and personal auto insurance in New York.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

