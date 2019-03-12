Standard Diversified Inc., a Mineola holding company with interests in tobacco, insurance and advertising businesses, swung to a fourth quarter net loss despite a nearly 40 percent increase in revenue.

Revenue climbed 39.8 percent to $102.9 million driven by the company's interest in Turning Point Brands Inc., a publicly traded maker of non-cigarette tobacco products, and its Maidstone Insurance Company unit, acquired in January 2018.

Shares of Standard Diversified rose 2.5 percent to $17 in Tuesday morning trading.

The company, which posted results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 after Monday's stock market close, reported a net loss of $3 million, or 18 cents per diluted share. That compared to net income of $847,000, or 5 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Driving the quarterly net loss was a 51.6 percent increase in total operating costs and expenses to $96.8 million.

On Friday, Standard Diversified aborted a planned $54.1 million acquisition of Tri-State Consumer Insurance Co. from Memphis, Tennessee-based WT Holdings Inc. and its affiliates.

The termination came at the end of an extended due diligence period. Tri-State is a provider of homeowner and personal auto insurance in New York.