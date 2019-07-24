TODAY'S PAPER
Starbucks to expand delivery nationally in 2020

FILE - This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Starbucks says it will offer delivery in most of the U.S. by early next year. Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Starbucks says it will offer delivery in most of the U.S. by early next year.

The Seattle coffee company launched delivery last fall in Miami with its partner, Uber Eats. It has since expanded to 10 additional U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Starbucks says Uber Eats will remain its preferred provider as it rolls out delivery more widely.

Customers in most areas where Starbucks and Uber Eats operate will be able to order drinks and other menu items. Uber Eats says it currently covers more than 70% of the U.S. population.

Starbucks and Uber Eats will also work together to improve delivery packaging, in-store operations and delivery speed.

