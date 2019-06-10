TODAY'S PAPER
Starbucks launches reusable cups trial at UK airport

A Starbucks sign is seen in January 2017. Photo Credit: Daniel Acker

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain's second-largest airport the option of borrowing the cup — rather than using a paper one — and disposing of it before getting on their flights at "Cup Check-In" points. Cups will then be washed and sterilized and returned to Starbucks for re-circulation.

Organizers hope to put 2,000 reusable Starbucks cups in circulation at the airport's South Terminal.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick says people care about plastic waste but find "it's often hard to 'do the right thing' when traveling."

The trial will show whether consumers will accept such projects.

By The Associated Press

