TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Business

Starbucks raising price of a brewed coffee in most U.S. stores

Starbucks cups in North Andover, Mass., in

Starbucks cups  in North Andover, Mass., in this Jan. 17, 2014, photo. Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
Print

That Starbucks habit just got a little more expensive.

Starbucks says it's raising the price of a regular drip coffee by 10 cents to 20 cents this week in most U.S. stores. It says a small brewed coffee is now $1.95 to $2.15 in a majority of locations.

The company said Thursday prices remain unchanged on drinks such as lattes and iced coffees in most stores.

Overall, Starbucks Corp. says it has hiked prices by an average of 1 to 2 percent in the past year, though the hike may be higher for particular drinks.

By The Associated Press

More news

A Suffolk County police car apparently collided with Cops: Drug suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard LIRR: Service on 2 lines resumes amid nearby fire
While many of their classmates at Holbrook Road How should LI teachers be evaluated?
John Ligurgo III and Jovani Ligurgo, 2. Mom of slain boy frustrated over no Amber Alert
The school board is still deciding on details School district to build elementary school fence
Hempstead Police Chief Michael McGowan walks with his Village police chiefs to be sworn in