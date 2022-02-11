Starbucks workers in Great Neck seek to unionize

Employees at a Starbucks Coffee location in Great Neck have joined workers at three other locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn to push for unionization, seeking increased pay and more say in workplace decisions.

Fifteen employees at the Starbucks at 6 Great Neck Rd., near the village LIRR station, have signed union cards in support of a union vote. The store’s employees and those at the city locations have filed for union recognition with the Workers United New York New Jersey Regional Board, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

"The reason it’s so important for us to unionize is that we really do not have a say," said Justin Wooster, 22, a Great Neck resident and barista at the shop. "We’ve had issues throughout the year where we’ve complained and our voices are not heard."

"This is something that we all talked about and looked into for a while," he said. "We’re all looking forward to being able to vote."

Added Joselyn Chuquillanqui, 27, an Elmont resident who’s worked as a Starbucks barista for 7 years at different locations on Long Island, "A lot of the time, when we have concerns, we’re ignored, or they will pretend to listen to us, or they’ll pretend to have these meetings, or pretend that we have a say, but nothing gets fixed.".

The LI and city stores’ union push is among many across the country as Starbucks workers have sought union status since two locations successfully voted to unionize in Buffalo last fall. A third store upstate voted against unionizing.

"We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country," the company said in a statement. "From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed."

In total, 72 stores across 20 states have filed petitions to hold a union vote with the National Labor Relations Board, the governing body that oversees union elections, according to Workers United.