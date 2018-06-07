The Long Island office of Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency, will hold two open houses starting Wednesday to help local businesses and nonprofits apply for tax credits and grants, officials said.

The open houses will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and again on July 11 in the ESD office, 150 Motor Pkwy., Suite 311, in Hauppauge.

ESD regional director Cara Longworth and her staff will be available to answer questions about the Consolidated Funding Application process used to request state aid.

Appointments can also be made by calling 631-435-0717.