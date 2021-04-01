Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that her office will not resume collection of student and medical debt until after April 30.

James has halted the collection of debt owed to state hospitals, veteran homes and the State University of New York — with limited exceptions — since the pandemic began. The attorney general will also continue accepting applications to freeze other types of state debt.

"The aftershocks of the recession continue to reverberate throughout New York state, which is why we are, again, renewing the suspension of state and medical debt collection referred to my office for another month," James said in a statement. "I will continue to do everything in my power to support New Yorkers so that they can support themselves."

She estimates this action will impact more than 165,000 debts. The state has automatically stopped charging interest and other fees on outstanding medical and student debt.

For other types of debt, New Yorkers may find applications to delay collection at http://nwsdy.li/debt or by calling 800-771-7755.