The state Department of Transportation has begun taking applications for snowplow drivers and mechanics on Long Island in advance of winter’s approach, officials said.

DOT wants to hire 14 highway maintenance workers. Six of the jobs are permanent and eight temporary, said spokeswoman Carol Breen. The agency also wants to fill four mechanics positions, all of which are permanent.

The starting salaries for maintenance workers and mechanics are $39,683 per year and $52,996, respectively. For maintenance workers, “there is ample opportunity to earn overtime, depending on the weather, Breen said.

Applicants for maintenance worker must be 18 or older, have a Class D driver’s license and pass physical and drug tests. Successful applicants will start as trainees. More information is available at on.ny.gov/2B6CM5a.

Applicants for mechanic must have an associate’s degree in automotive or diesel repair technology and have worked as a mechanic for at least four years.

Applicants for mechanic should send a cover letter and resume to DOT. The position no longer requires taking a civil service exam. More information can be found at https://on.ny.gov/2MIBYuq

DOT commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “We are seeking hard-working, dedicated professionals to join our team…and positively impact the traveling public.”