State grants for defense contractors available

The state is offering grants to help defense contractors comply with new cybersecurity requirements from the Pentagon.

The state Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, or NYSTAR, has $303,000 in grants available to pay for cybersecurity assessments at defense manufacturers. The assessments will identify gaps between the contractors’ protocols and U.S. Department of Defense security requirements to combat hackers.

The grant money is being distributed by three affiliates of the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership, including Stony Brook University’s Manufacturing & Technology Enterprise Center and the statewide FuzeHub. More information about the grants and the online application can be found at fuzehub.com/cybersecuritygrant.

Participating manufacturers must derive at least 30 percent of their annual revenue from defense contracts. They must agree to be following the Pentagon’s new regulations by Sept. 30.

Companies that successfully upgrade their cybersecurity systems will receive a letter of compliance.

NYSTAR director Matt Watson said the program will help local manufacturers in “strengthening their own online defenses” and to better compete for defense work.