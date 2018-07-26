TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
Business

Businesses, local governments face Friday deadline to apply for state aid

State officials and members of the Long Island

State officials and members of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, seen on Dec. 13, 2017 at last year's state aid awards ceremony in Albany. Photo Credit: Tim Roske

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Print

Long Island developers, businesses and local governments have until Friday at 4 p.m. to apply for a portion of up to $750 million in state tax credits and grants, officials said.

Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency, is accepting applications as part of the eighth Regional Economic Development Councils competition.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will review the local applications and make funding recommendations to Albany. Winners are expected to be announced in December.

The Island has won $571 million for 688 projects since 2011, the second most of the state's 10 regions.

More information can be found at on.ny.gov/1oin2kt or by sending an email to nys-longisland@esd.ny.gov.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com

More news

Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member Mitchell Pally attends Official: Distance-based LIRR fare not fair to Suffolk
Jannell Robertson is one of the first people Program to give patients access to healthy food
Temperatures are expected to head up to the Forecast: More showers, thunderstorms today
A commercial building on Great Neck Road in Town grants can help businesses update facades
A state trooper was hurt in Wantagh on Cops: Suspect backs into officer's car; trooper hurt
Pictured is an aerial view of the parking State: LIRR evaluating Belmont expansion options