An expansion of patient care options and strong construction activity on Long Island gave local employment a record-setting boost last month, state data released Thursday show.

The Long Island economy grew by 9,000 jobs in March from a year earlier, according to the state Labor Department. The total number of jobs on the Island rose to 1,332,800 in March, the highest since the department began using its current employment tracking methodology in 1990.

In March 2018, the Island had 1,323,800 jobs.

The health-care sector posted the biggest employment gains, with 13,100 more jobs. A number of factors, including an expansion of ambulatory services, cancer care centers and a growing use of home health aides among the region's older population helped to lift employment, said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the department’s Hicksville office.