The state plans to roll out a streamlined application system for unemployment benefits Thursday night, officials said. The move comes as more than 55,000 Long Islanders filed jobless claims last week, their numbers likely held down by jammed phone lines and a crashing website.

Workers who have been unsuccessful in finalizing their claims, many saying they were dialing hundreds of times a day, can stop calling and should expect to receive a call from a state employee within 72 hours, the Department of Labor said.

The new online application process will have fewer questions and won’t require applicants to call in to the department's already overloaded phone system, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said during a Thursday press briefing. Instead, the 1,000 agency staffers now tasked with processing claims will call claimants to clear up any questions about their application within 72 hours.

"New Yorkers who have already filed partial claims under the old system and had been told to call the hotline to finish their application should not — instead, the DOL call center will call these New Yorkers directly," the agency said in news release.

The current system will be down Thursdayy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the new system is implemented.

On the Island, 55,361 residents filed for unemployment benefits during the week ended April 4, a 3,715% increase from the 1,451 claims filed the same week a year ago. The Island had the largest percentage jump in year-over-year unemployment claims of any region in the state for the second week in a row, according to DOL data released Thursday.

In the week ended March 28, 52,390 Long Islanders filed claims.

Across the state, 347,573 New Yorkers filed unemployment claims last week, a 2,580% increase over the 12,971 claims filed the same week in 2019.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.