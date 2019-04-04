Recruitment open for steamfitter apprenticeships 

The Joint Steamfitting Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Local 638 will begin recruiting on Monday for 300 steamfitter apprentices, officials said.

Applications may be obtained at the Streamfitters’ Industry Training Center, 32-32 48th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through April 19 or until 2,000 forms have been distributed.

Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on May 7. There is a $25 application fee and applicants should present a photo ID.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass drug and aptitude tests, have reliable transportation, spend $400 for training materials and participate in an interview.

More information is available by calling 718-885-8822.