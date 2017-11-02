Stew Leonard’s has started offering same-day delivery service to customers within a 30-minute drive of its two Long Island stores in East Meadow and Farmingdale.

The service, offered through Instacart, an online ordering portal used by retailers, launched Wednesday. Connecticut-based Stew Leonard’s is also offering the service at its stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, as well as in Yonkers.

Whole Foods, Best Market and Fairway also offer same-day grocery delivery through Instacart, and retailers from Macy’s to Walmart are experimenting with same-day service as well.

Amazon’s grocery delivery business, AmazonFresh, offers same-day and early next-day delivery of fresh groceries on parts of Long Island.

Other supermarkets offer home delivery, but not necessarily same-day service, including ShopRite, King Kullen and Stop & Shop, which uses sister company Peapod.

Customers can visit shop.stewleonards.com or download the Instacart app and enter their ZIP code to determine if they are within the Stew Leonard’s delivery area. Once signed in, shoppers can fill their virtual carts.

At check out, customers choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance. Once the order is placed and accepted, items are picked by Instacart’s shoppers and delivered.

Customers who sign up for the service, called Stew’s Fresh Delivery, by Feb. 1 using the code stewsexpress will have free delivery on orders over $35 for up to a year.