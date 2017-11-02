Stew Leonard’s launches same-day home delivery via Instacart
The service will be available to customers of the chain’s two Long Island stores who live within a 30-minute drive of its East Meadow and Farmingdale locations.
Stew Leonard’s has started offering same-day delivery service to customers within a 30-minute drive of its two Long Island stores in East Meadow and Farmingdale.
The service, offered through Instacart, an online ordering portal used by retailers, launched Wednesday. Connecticut-based Stew Leonard’s is also offering the service at its stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, as...
