Business

Stew Leonard’s launches same-day home delivery via Instacart

The service will be available to customers of the chain’s two Long Island stores who live within a 30-minute drive of its East Meadow and Farmingdale locations.

Customers can trade the cow -- and Stew

Customers can trade the cow -- and Stew Leonard's other quirky features -- for convenience with the chain's new delivery service. Aug. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Stew Leonard’s has started offering same-day delivery service to customers within a 30-minute drive of its two Long Island stores in East Meadow and Farmingdale.

The service, offered through Instacart, an online ordering portal used by retailers, launched Wednesday. Connecticut-based Stew Leonard’s is also offering the service at its stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, as...

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
