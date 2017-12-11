TOKYO — Share prices are mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday, lifted by encouraging employment data from the United States that took the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to its third straight weekly gain on Friday despite weakness earlier in the week.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany’s DAX climbed 0.1 percent to 13,162.33 while the CAC 40 in France added less than 0.1 percent to 5,401.78. Britain’s climbed 0.7 percent to 7,443.25. Dow futures added 0.2 percent to 24,374.00 and S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, auguring an upbeat start to the week.

ANALYST’S VIEWPOINT: “The U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of England will issue interest rate announcements this week. While the Fed is almost certain to lift rates by 0.25 percent, the consensus points to no changes from the ECB and BOE. The central bankers’ take on the state of growth and inflation are potentially market moving. US inflation and retail sales numbers, and November industrial production in China headline a long list of releases this week,” Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets said in a commentary.

BITCOIN: The first-ever bitcoin future jumped as the increasingly popular virtual currency made its debut on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. The futures contract that expires in January surged more than $3,000 to $18,500 during Asian trading hours after it was launched on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. By 0930 GMT it was at $17,500.00. The price of an actual bitcoin has soared since it began the year below $1,000. As of 0700 GMT it was at $16,516.97 on the private exchange Coindesk.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index climbed 0.6 percent to 22,983.73 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.0 percent to 28,923.94. The S&P ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.1 percent higher to 6,030.01 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.9 percent to 3,318.87. South Korea’s Kospi picked up 0.3 percent at 2,471.49. India’s Sensex rose 0.2 percent to 33,329.96 and shares in Southeast Asia also were higher.

ENERGY: The price of oil fell back, with benchmark U.S. crude losing 42 cents to $56.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 67 cents to $57.06 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 14 cents to $63.26 per barrel. It rose $1.20 to $63.40 per barrel on Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.40 Japanese yen from 113.48 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1794 from $1.1774, and the British pound dropped to $1.3374 from $1.3465.