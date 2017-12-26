Asian shares mixed in post-Christmas trading

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,306.12 and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.2 percent to 22,892.69.

Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.5 percent to 2,427.34 and India’s Sensex gained 0.2 percent to 34,010.61. Shares in Taiwan and Singapore declined while Bangkok advanced.

Markets in Germany, Britain and France were closed for a holiday. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones industrial average advanced just under 0.1 percent while that for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was unchanged.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Christmas. Stocks finished higher Friday for a fifth straight week, though they were below the record set earlier in the week.

U.S. shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $58.40 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 11 cents to $64.62 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

The dollar rose to 113.30 yen from 113.28. The euro fell to $1.1859 from $1.1872.