Tech stocks lead early gains for indexes

A trader works at the New York Stock

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies rise again.

The early gains Wednesday came a day after the Nasdaq composite blew past the 7,000-point milestone for the first time.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.4 percent and business software maker Oracle increased 2.5 percent in the early going.

MoneyGram International plunged 11 percent after Chinese billionaire Jack Ma dropped his bid to buy the money transfer company.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,700.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,862. The Nasdaq climbed 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,029.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.44 percent.

