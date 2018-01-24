TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 43° Good Morning
Business

Global shares mixed on renewed jitters over trade friction

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in Manhattan on Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TOKYO — Global shares are trading mixed, with European benchmarks lower and Asian shares mostly higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 percent as the dollar weakened against the yen, hurting exporters. Dow futures and S&P 500 futures are higher.

KEEPING SCORE: France’s CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 5,526.21, while Germany’s DAX was flat at 13,556.96. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent to 7,715.31. U.S. shares were set for gains with Dow futures adding 0.2 percent at 26,230. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1 percent to 2,841.30.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 percent to finish at 23,940.78, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to 32,958.69. The Shanghai Composite index edged nearly 0.4 percent higher to 3,559.47 and South Korea’s Kospi gained less than 0.1 percent to 2,538.00. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 percent to 6,054.70. Shares fell in Taiwan and were mixed in Southeast Asia.

TRADE TROUBLES: President Donald Trump’s move Tuesday to tax imported solar cells and washing machines was denounced by China, Germany and Mexico and is likely to heighten tensions between the United States and its trade partners. Touchier trade cases lie ahead, involving China’s overproduction of steel and aluminum and its theft of trade secrets.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: “French manufacturing PMI and German Flash manufacturing PMI data both missed the market expectations. Above all, what is spooking the markets today is a trade war,” Naeem Aslam of ThinkMarkets said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 2 cents to $64.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 90 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $64.47 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 14 cents to $69.82.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slid to 109.66 yen from 110.32 yen late Tuesday in Asia. The euro edged up to $1.2342 from $1.2299.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang, 17, left, 2 LI seniors are finalists in science contest
Pizza fries at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett LI Italian eatery closes after one year
An East Hampton property listed for $850,000 offers $850,000 Hamptons property comes with 2 homes
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci says voters expressed Town approves term limits for board members
The driver of a Jeep hit a utility Out-of-control Jeep knocks down pole, cops say
The trial of Officer Anthony Federico, seen here Trial opens in case of cop charged with assault
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE