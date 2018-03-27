Stocks turn solidly higher at midday

Stocks are turning broadly higher in midday trading after wobbling between gains and losses during the morning.

The gains Tuesday built on a powerful rally the day before that gave the market its biggest gain in more than two years. The market is still in the process of clawing back the huge losses it sustained last week.

Technology companies and banks contributed the most to the market's upturn. Apple rose 1 percent and JPMorgan Chase increased 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 climbed 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,673.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 219 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,422. The Nasdaq composite rose 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,238.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 percent.