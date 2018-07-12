TODAY'S PAPER
Stocks open higher as technology companies rally

By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening higher as technology companies rally.

Apple rose 1.3 percent Thursday morning. IT management software company CA climbed 17.9 percent after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion.

Broadcom plunged 17.7 percent.

Energy and industrial companies also recovered a fraction of their losses from the day before.

Comcast added 0.4 percent after it raised its offer for British pay TV company Sky to $34 billion, surpassing a bid from Fox.

The S&P 500 jumped 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,785 after a 0.7 percent loss Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 156 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,856. The Nasdaq composite added 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,757.

