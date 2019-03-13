Global shares lower amid continuing uncertainties

Global shares were generally lower Wednesday amid continuing uncertainties that weighed on stocks as some traders took profits from a rally earlier in the week.

Germany's DAX fell nearly 0.2 percent in early trading to 11,504.67 and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent to 7,141.36. France's CAC 40 was nearly unchanged at 5,270.65.

U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures shedding 0.3 percent to 25,522. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent at 2,792.70.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 1 percent to finish at 21,290.24. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent to 6,161.20. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4 percent to 2,148.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 percent to 28,776.04, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1 percent to 3,026.95.

Investors have been closely watching the status of Brexit, although they appeared to shrug off the latest developments. Parliament voted to reject a deal for the U.K. to exit from the European Union. The move plunged the Brexit process into chaos just 17 days before Britain is due to leave the bloc.

Investors are also waiting for more details on any potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Costly tariffs have hurt both nations and investors hope a deal can be struck to at least take some pressure off the global economy, which has shown signs of cooling off.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 111.31 yen from Tuesday's 111.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1286 from $1.1256.

ENERGY: The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 41 cents to $57.28 a barrel. It rose 8 cents to $56.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude rose 33 cents to $67.00 a barrel.