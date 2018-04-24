TODAY'S PAPER
Solid earnings send stocks higher

By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as a handful of solid company earnings reports put investors in a buying mood.

Verizon, Harley-Davidson and Fifth Third Bancorp all rose sharply in early trading Tuesday after reporting results that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Google parent Alphabet also reported surging earnings, but its stock fell 2.2 percent as the company said spending rose sharply.

Drugmaker Shire rose 3.3 percent after saying it had received another takeover offer from Japanese rival Takeda.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,680.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 71 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,523. The Nasdaq increased 34 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,162.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99 percent.

