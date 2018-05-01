TODAY'S PAPER
London, Tokyo stocks higher in quiet May Day trading

Shares were higher in Britain and Japan on Tuesday while most other major markets were closed for public holidays.

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Gordon Charlop

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Gordon Charlop work on the floor of the NYSE on Monday. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

SEOUL, South Korea  — Shares were higher in Britain and Japan on Tuesday while most other major markets were closed for public holidays. The White House's postponement of a decision on imposing hefty tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum products from some countries helped boost investor sentiment.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent to 7,529.65. Markets in France and Germany were closed. Futures augured a lackluster start on Wall Street. The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.1 percent and the future for the Dow retreated 0.2 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent to 22,508.03 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 6,015.20. Stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and most cities in Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays.

TRADE: The White House said Monday it would delay its decision to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, sidestepping a potential trade battle with Europe. The announcement comes ahead of the trade talks between U.S. and China later this week.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 67 cents to $67.90 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 47 cents to $68.57 per barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 62 cents to $74.07 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.64 Japanese yen from 109.33 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2034 from $1.2075.

