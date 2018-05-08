Stocks open lower on Wall Street

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the gains it made the day before.

Comcast fell 2.2 percent early Tuesday on Wall Street after Reuters reported that the company wants to make a new, all-cash offer for the international and entertainment businesses that 21st Century Fox agreed to sell to Disney.

Citigroup rose 1.8 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that ValueAct Capital Partners built a $1.2 billion stake in the ban.

The S&P 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,665.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,304. The Nasdaq composite fell 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,245.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97 percent.

