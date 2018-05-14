TODAY'S PAPER
Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology, health care and energy companies.

U.S. companies that would stand to benefit from an effort to rescue ZTE, a Chinese technology company hurt by U.S. tariffs, rose in early trading Monday. Acacia Communications jumped 13 percent.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, was up 1 percent in early trading, and Exxon Mobil was also up 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,736.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 114 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,941. The Nasdaq composite climbed 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,435.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99 percent.

