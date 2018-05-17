TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
58° Good Morning
Business

European stocks higher as Brent crude breaches $80 a barrel

European stocks brushed aside earlier losses in Asia to rise solidly Thursday with oil companies in demand as the international measure of oil struck its highest level in three-and-a-half years after French oil giant Total threatened to pull out of Iran.

Vincent Pepe enjoys some fresh air outside

 Vincent Pepe enjoys some fresh air outside the NYSE on April 16.  Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON  — European stocks brushed aside earlier losses in Asia to rise solidly Thursday with oil companies in demand as the international measure of oil struck its highest level in three-and-a-half years after French oil giant Total threatened to pull out of Iran.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent to 7,754 while France's CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 5,592. Germany's DAX advanced 0.3 percent to 13,037. Futures augured a sluggish start on Wall Street. S&P futures dipped 0.1 percent while Dow futures remained flat.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 70 cents to $72.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oil, rose 77 cents to $80.05 per barrel in London, its highest level since November 2014.

TOTAL: French oil and gas producer Total said it would not be able to continue a multi-billion dollar project in Iran unless it is granted a waiver by U.S. authorities. The group said in a statement that it "cannot afford to be exposed to any secondary sanction" including the loss of financing by American banks. Total wants U.S. and French authorities to examine the possibility of a specific project waiver. Last week, President Donald Trump said it will pull out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers and that the U.S. was reinstalling sanctions against Iran.

OIL STOCKS: Across Europe, oil companies were in demand amid higher oil prices. BP's share price was up 0.8 percent, while Total's rallied 0.6 percent.

ANALYST TAKE: Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said U.S. stocks have struggled to claw back Tuesday's trade war-inspired losses "with little on the horizon in the rest of the week, beyond an unforeseen update on the state of play between the U.S. and China, to spark a recovery."

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 index finished 0.5 percent higher at 22,838.37 but the rest of the region was mostly in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 percent at 30,942.15 and the Kospi in South Korea closed 0.5 percent lower at 2,448.45. Australia's S&P ASX 200 dipped 0.2 percent to 6,094.30 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.5 percent to 3,154.28. Shares were mixed in Southeast Asia.

CURRENCIES: The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1785 while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 110.67 yen.

By The Associated Press

More news

2 LI districts eye next steps after budgets fail
The house, with an Arts and Crafts interior, LI house of Daily Racing Form founder on market
Kennedy Stackowicz, 12, a seventh-grader from Indiana, is Where on LI would you tell a new visitor to go?
Attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, leaves federal court in Judge to give jurors instructions before deliberations
Huntington Town is ending its lobster trap storage Town to dispose of about 1,000 lobster traps
Shawn Sealey of IntraLogic Solutions installs a security Town installs high-tech cameras at beaches