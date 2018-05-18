Stocks edge lower in early trading; oil slides

Stocks indexes edged mostly lower in early trading Friday, adding to the market's modest losses from a day earlier. Technology stocks, banks and consumer-goods companies fell, offsetting gains by industrial firms. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices dipped. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index slipped 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,712 as of 10:13 a.m. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,729. The Nasdaq composite fell 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,356. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks bucked the downward trend. The index picked up 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,628. Rising and falling stocks were evenly split on the New York Stock Exchange.

SOUP'S OFF: Campbell Soup plunged 11.6 percent to $34.66 after the packaged foods company said that its CEO, Denise Morrison, was retiring effectively immediately.

NOT A GOOD LOOK: Nordstrom fell 1.6 percent to $15.04 after the upscale department store chain said sales at established stores, a key metric for retailers, showed meager gains in the first quarter.

ON THE RISE: Shares in industrials stocks rose. Deere & Co. added 3.4 percent to $151.82.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 21 cents to $71.28 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, dropped 15 cents to $79.15 a barrel in London.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.08 percent from 3.12 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.89 yen from 110.75 yen on Thursday. The euro fell to $1.1766 from $1.1799.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe headed lower. Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.3 percent. Asian stock markets finished mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.3 percent.