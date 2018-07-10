TODAY'S PAPER
Energy companies lead early stock gains

By The Associated Press
Energy and industrial companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street following three straight days of gains for the market.

Exxon Mobil and Boeing each rose 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday. Energy companies benefited from a 1 percent increase in the price of crude oil.

PepsiCo rose 2 percent after its earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations, even as its beverage sales continued to struggle.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,886. The Nasdaq composite climbed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,767.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87 percent.

