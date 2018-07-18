TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Stocks are off to a mixed start as gains by industrial and financial companies are offset by energy and technology companies.

United Continental jumped 5 percent after reporting string quarterly results, but energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Chevron gave up 1.2 percent.

Railroad operator CSX rose 4.9 percent after beating analysts' earnings forecasts in its latest quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 1 point to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 25,115. The Nasdaq composite fell 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,850.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

