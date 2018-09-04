Stocks slip as technology companies open lower

Stocks are lower as technology and health care companies take losses.

Facebook lost 2.5 percent Tuesday and drugmaker Amgen lost 2 percent.

JD.com fell 5.5 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu returned to China after his release.

Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value. Later it traded slightly below that mark, up 1.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index lost 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,892.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,888. The Nasdaq composite sank 34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,074.