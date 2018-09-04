Stocks slip as technology companies open lower
Stocks are lower as technology and health care companies take losses.
Facebook lost 2.5 percent Tuesday and drugmaker Amgen lost 2 percent.
JD.com fell 5.5 percent after the CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. JD.com said Richard Liu returned to China after his release.
Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value. Later it traded slightly below that mark, up 1.1 percent.
The S&P 500 index lost 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,892.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,888. The Nasdaq composite sank 34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,074.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.