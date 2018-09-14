Global shares continue rally after Wall Street gains

TOKYO — Global shares were mostly higher Friday, continuing their rally after gains on Wall Street and hopes that regional trade tensions may ease.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 edged up 0.4 percent in early trading to 5,349.27, while Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent to 12,094.64. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent to 7,300.17. U.S. shares were also set to move higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.2 percent at 26,231. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent at 2,914.60.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent to finish at 23,094.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 percent at 6,165.30. South Korea's Kospi added 1.4 percent to 2,318.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.0 percent to 27,286.41, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2 percent to 2,681.64.

THE QUOTE: "Gains on Wall Street coupled with the softer U.S. dollar following United States inflation disappointments posed a more benign situation for Asia markets into the end of the week as we watch Chinese numbers," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

CHINA FACTOR: Investors are worried about the impact on the regional economy of trade tensions under President Donald Trump's tariff policies, amid reports of a new round of talks that would give the Chinese government another chance to address U.S. concerns before the Trump administration imposes more tariffs.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 37 cents to $68.96 a barrel. It slid 2.5 percent to $68.59 a barrel in New York on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 19 cents to $78.37 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.84 yen from 111.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.1714 from $1.1642.