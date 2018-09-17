Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

The facade of the NYSE on June 25.  Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors wait to see whether the Trump administration will formally announce tariffs on another $200 billion-worth of Chinese goods.

The two governments have already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of each other's goods.

Restaurant chains and technology companies are among the decliners in early trading Monday. McDonald's fell 2.1 percent, while Twitter slid 3.7 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,900.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,121. The Nasdaq composite slid 33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,976.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.01 percent.

