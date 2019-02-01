TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Stocks eke out gains after bumpy day caps solid week

Thomas Donato, center, works with fellow traders on

Thomas Donato, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the NYSE on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Stocks capped a bumpy day of trading Friday with modest gains, extending the market's winning streak to its third straight day.

Gains in technology companies, energy stocks and banks outweighed losses in retailers and elsewhere in the market.

Major indexes were higher much of the morning as investors applauded a burst of hiring in January by U.S. employers. That enthusiasm was tempered, however, by a disappointing revenue outlook from Amazon.

The solid jobs report came two days after investors got encouraging news from the Federal Reserve, which confirmed that it will be "patient" in deciding when to raise interest rates.

That policy shift, which the Fed signaled early last month, helped spur a turnaround in the market that led to January closing out with the biggest monthly gain since 2015.

That strong finish to the month, in addition to the latest jobs report, may have given some investors reason to take a breather Friday, resulting in the market barely squeaking out a gain.


 

The S&P 500 index rose  0.1 percent, to 2,706.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 64.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,063.89.

The Nasdaq composite dropped  0.2 percent, to 7,263.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.2 percent, to 1,502.05. -- AP

