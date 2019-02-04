Stocks shake off early slide, end higher

Stocks recovered from an early wobble Monday, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 to its fourth straight gain.

Technology companies led the broad move higher, outweighing losses in health care, materials and utilities stocks.

The market had gotten off to a weak start after the government reported that factory orders fell in November, but by midday, major indexes had turned higher. Investors remained focused on the latest batch of corporate earnings, including solid results from Clorox and Sysco. Google parent Alphabet posted results that topped Wall Street's estimates after the close of regular trading.

In addition to positive earnings, the market has been riding a wave of momentum kicked off last week when the Federal Reserve signaled that it sees no need to raise interest rates anytime soon. Another batch of strong monthly U.S. jobs data also helped put investors in a buying mood.

"The Fed put the market on notice that they are becoming more patient, more flexible, more data-dependent, and that's certainly helped underpin the market's performance," Krosby said.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7 percent, to 2,724.87. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 175.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,239.37. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 1.2 percent, to 7,347.54.



Troubled pizza chain Papa John's surged on an infusion of $200 million and a new board chairman.

Bond price fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.72 percent.