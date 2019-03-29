TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Business

Asian stocks advance as U.S., China begin fresh round of trade talks

Trader Timothy Nick works on the floor of

Trader Timothy Nick works on the floor of the NYSE on March 18. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

Asian markets were mostly higher on Friday as U.S. and Chinese officials kicked off a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.6 percent to 28,944.33 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.7 percent to 3,044.63. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 percent to 2,134.28.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1 percent to 21,232.93. The country's retail sales fell slightly in February from a month earlier, preliminary data showed. But industrial production rose 1.4 percent, as compared to January's 3.4 percent decline. The unemployment rate beat market expectations, falling to 2.3 percent in February from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2 percent at 6,189.80. Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore but fell in Indonesia.

U.S. negotiators, led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attended a working dinner Thursday night with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is expected to travel to Washington next week.

The three of them posed for a photo at a government guesthouse before negotiations resumed on Friday but did not talk to reporters.

"Investor eyes will be glued to news feeds looking for any more details — rumored or true — emerging from the talks. This could cause some abrupt intra-day volatility across the markets," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary.

News about the talks was read as largely positive by the markets. At a speech in Washington on Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. administration was prepared to continue trade negotiations with China for weeks or even months. This was taken as a sign of commitment to reaching a deal.

On Wall Street, traders shrugged off a discouraging announcement by the Commerce Department. It said U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply in the last three months of 2018 to an annual rate of just 2.2 percent, due to weakness in consumer spending, business investment, government spending and housing.

Most indexes finished higher, as bond yields rose and financial, technology and industrial stocks climbed. The broad S&P 500 index was 0.4 percent higher at 2,815.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.4 percent to 25,717.46. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to 7,669.17 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.8 percent to 1,535.10.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 35 cents to $59.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 11 cents to settle at $59.30 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, edged up 37 cents to $67.47 per barrel. The contract shed 14 cents to $67.10 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 110.78 yen from 110.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1228 from $1.1221.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Another auction for new wind-energy areas off Long Wind-energy corps pitch LI benefits in contract bid
Kamarion King, 24, faces arson charges, police say. Cops: Tenant set fire to landlord's security camera
Maureen Ennis served as the grand marshal of Vacation surprise makes LI Giving Doll leader cry
Michael Psilakis dishes up Greek food at MP Star chef closes Greek eatery on LI
Helena Santos, CEO of Scientific Industries, at her 5 LI women reflect on making it as a CEO 
Longtime customer Audrey Halpern-Rosenberg of Dix Hills, right, LI boutique shuts its doors after 35 years