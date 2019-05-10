Global shares mostly gain after U.S. tariff hike

TOKYO — Global shares were mostly higher on Friday in volatile trading, with mainland Chinese stocks bouncing more than 3 percent as regulators apparently stepped in to support the markets.

France's CAC 40 gained 1.0 percent in early trading to 5,363.43, while Germany's DAX added 1.0 percent to 12,098.30. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent to 7,251.13. U.S. shares were set to open lower with Dow futures slipping 0.2 percent to 25,764.00. The S&P 500 future contract fell 0.3 percent to 2,863.90.

The Shanghai Composite index surged 3.1 percent to 2,939.21 while the A-share index in the smaller market of Shenzhen jumped 3.8 percent. Traders said Chinese institutional investors stepped up buying to support the market.

China's Commerce Ministry said would take unspecified "necessary countermeasures" after the Trump administration raised duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent. The action came as trade negotiations were underway in Washington.

Chinese markets initially dipped and then rebounded.

"Part of this miraculous — and very local — recovery may be caused by intervention from the Chinese government. Yet, investors are also still clinging to the hope that the US and China will eventually manage to agree some sort of deal," Rabobank said in a commentary.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8 percent to 28,550.24, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% to finish at 21,344.92. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.3 percent to 6,310.90. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 percent to 2,108.04 and India's Sensex edged 0.3 percent higher to 37,681.09. Shares fell in Taiwan but recovered in Thailand.

Analysts said China could raise tariffs on some U.S. exports, though the amount would not match the costs imposed by the increase in U.S. import duties. It could step up interference in U.S. companies' deal-making and other areas.

The increased tensions, if not resolved soon by a deal between Beijing and Washington, could hurt growth across the region and beyond, said Rajiv Biswas of HIS Markit.

"The escalating U.S.-China trade war adds to significant existing headwinds already facing the Asia-Pacific region from a range of factors, including the sharp slowdown in global electronics new orders and weak new orders in the Eurozone manufacturing," Biswas said.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 34 cents to $62.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped 0.7 percent to settle at $61.70 per barrel overnight. Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $70.80 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.77 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1233 from $1.1216.