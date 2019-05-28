Asian stocks mostly rise, Europe mixed in muted trading

TOKYO — Asian stocks mostly rose but European shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday in the absence of major market-driving news about trade negotiations during President Donald Trump's visit to Japan.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent in early trading to 5,316.90, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.3 percent to 12,038.53. Britain's FTSE 100 inched up nearly 0.1 percent to 7,282.23.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4 percent to finish at 21,260.14, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 6,484.80. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2 percent to 2,048.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 percent to 27,390.81, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 percent to 27,390.81.

Trump ended his state visit to Japan, which began Saturday. Market reaction to his comments was muted.

Trump pointed to the United States' continuing "unbelievably large" trade imbalance with Japan, but also said a trade deal was coming later this year.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

"Against the backdrop of a lack of reaction towards President Donald Trump's words and the vacuum of leads, Asia markets look to trade to its own tune from a mixed but muted start to Tuesday," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Stocks rose in Europe on Monday, as pro-EU forces retained a majority in the 28-nation bloc's Parliament despite the rise of nationalist parties in a regionwide vote. Britain's exchange remained closed for a bank holiday.

In the European election, far right and populist parties were among the biggest winners, as voters voiced concerns over immigration and security.

Worries about trade friction between the United States and China, as well as the friction between the United States and Japan, continue to linger.

The 11th round of U.S.-China trade talks ended with no agreement. Instead, the United States moved to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to reciprocate.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $59.20 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 2 cents to $68.79 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 109.35 yen from 109.53 yen Monday. The euro slipped to $1.1191 from $1.1193.