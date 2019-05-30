Europe shares rise after drop in Asia, fall on Wall Street

TOKYO — European shares were mostly higher in early trading Thursday after a drop in Asia that followed another round of selling on Wall Street, set off by investor worries about a trade war.

France's CAC 40 added 0.4% in early trading to 5,242.66, while Germany's DAX rose nearly 0.6 percent to 11,902.87. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent to 7,201.12. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3 percent at 25,187. S&P 500 futures were also higher, adding 0.4 percent to 2,791.40.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.3 percent to finish at 20,942.53. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7 percent to 6,392.10. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.8 percent to 2,038.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent at 27,149.04, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent to 2,905.81.

Investors have been worried that the trade war between the United States and China will derail global economic and corporate profit growth as it drags on with no sign of a resolution.

"The cracks in global equity markets threatened to grow wider still as relentless haven-buying of sovereign bonds overnight pushed key yields even lower and sent recession fears through stocks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Asia is unlikely to feel much relief today either with both the Nikkei 225 and the ASX 200 down."

The U.S. market has been heading steadily lower this month as prospects for the economy have dimmed and as traders get more worried about the lingering trade feud between Washington and Beijing.

In early May the United States and China concluded their 11th round of trade talks with no agreement. The United States then more than doubled duties on $200 billion of Chinese products, and China responded by raising its own tariffs.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 77 cents to $59.58. It fell 0.6 percent to settle at $58.81 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 32 cents to $68.19 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.74 Japanese yen from 109.31 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1134 from $1.1154.