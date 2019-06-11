TODAY'S PAPER
Global shares rise as Trump plans to meet Chinese leader

Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
TOKYO  — Global shares rose Tuesday as investor jitters over trade eased after President Donald Trump suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexican imports and said he expects to meet with his Chinese counterpart during a summit in Japan later this month.

The prospect for a possible easing of tensions between the two largest economies buoyed shares in China, where the Shanghai Composite surged 2.6 percent to 2,925.72 while the smaller Shenzhen A-share index leaped 3.7 percent.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.5 percent in early trading to 5,408.46, while Germany's DAX added 1.1 percent to 12,177.28. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at 7,408.69. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures adding 0.3 percent to 26,172. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent at 2,899.20.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month. He also said he was prepared to push ahead with plans to expand tariffs to encompass another $300 billion of Chinese exports to the United States.

The positive momentum from Monday's rally carried over into Asia and beyond.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent to finish at 21,204.28. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.6 percent to 6,546.30. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6 percent to 2,111.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng stood at 27,789.34, up 0.8 percent.

On Wall Street, shares continued their winning streak for a fifth day on Monday. That follows the strongest week for stocks since November in a marked turnaround for the market after escalating trade tensions caused prices to skid in May.

Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore, warned against excess optimism about ending the long-standing and increasingly bitter standoff between Beijing and Washington.

"The seemingly complicated matter of a U.S.-China trade deal appears highly unlikely to be resolved from a high-level meeting between the two presidents," Pan said.

"Given the return of the U.S.-China tariffs threat to the table, look to Asia markets to waffle along."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $53.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slid 1.4 percent to $53.26 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was up 21 cents at $62.50 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.66 yen from 108.44 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $1.1315 from $1.1314.

